1/5 Incumbent Vijay Rupani was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, and will be the state's chief minister for a second term, Union minister Arun Jaitley said. PTI Incumbent Vijay Rupani was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, and

2/5 Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (centre) will continue to be the second in command, after he was declared the deputy leader of the legislature party by Jaitley, the central observer appointed by the BJP leadership for the election. Rupani is seen offering sweets to Nitin Patel. PTI Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (centre) will continue to be the second in command, after he was d

3/5 The legislators unanimously elected Rupani as leader of the BJP's legislature party, Jaitley told reporters. He added the date for the swearing-in will be announced separately. Twitter@vijayrupanibjp The legislators unanimously elected Rupani as leader of the BJP's legislature party, Jaitley told re

4/5 The BJP had registered a sixth straight Assembly poll win in the key western state on 18 December, winning 99 seats in the 182-member House. With Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod from Lunawada offering his support to the BJP, its number now stands at 100 in the House. Twitter@vijayrupanibjp The BJP had registered a sixth straight Assembly poll win in the key western state on 18 December, w