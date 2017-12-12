1/5
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday asked Maharashtra farmers not to pay outstanding loans to the state unless it deposits the "much-touted" loan waiver amount into their bank account. People gathered at the rally during Pawar's speech. Twitter@PawarSpeaks
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday asked Maharashtra farmers not to pay outstanding loans to the st
2/5
Pawar was speaking at a public rally 'Halla Bol' that was organised by the Congress and the National Congress Party (NCP). He said if the state is "of no use to people", then people should not cooperate with it. Firstpost/Sanjay Sawant
Pawar was speaking at a public rally 'Halla Bol' that was organised by the Congress and the National
3/5
Pawar also attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to "stay away" from "blackmail politics". He added that if he thinks blackmailing is a part of people's mandate to state, then he should remember that people can oust him from power. Firstpost/Sanjay Sawant
Pawar also attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to "stay away" from "blackmail politics". He ad
4/5
Congress and NCP were later joined by leaders from the SP, CPI, CPM, RPI, and RPI(Kavade Group). The march aimed to corner the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state for its unfulfilled promises such as Minimum Support Price (MSP) price for farmers. Firstpost/Sanjay Sawant
Congress and NCP were later joined by leaders from the SP, CPI, CPM, RPI, and RPI(Kavade Group). The
5/5
The rally was incidentally held on Pawar’s 77 birthday, was also attended by senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan from the Congress. Besides Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were also present. Firstpost/Sanjay Sawant
The rally was incidentally held on Pawar’s 77 birthday, was also attended by senior leaders such as