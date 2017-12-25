1/7 Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday created history by winning the by-election for RK Nagar constituency (held by former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayayalalithaa before her death) in Chennai. PTI Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday created history by winning the by-election for RK N

The ruling AIADMK on Sunday alleged there was a 'tacit understanding' between TTV Dhinakaran and the Opposition DMK to defeat it in the RK Nagar bypoll. Dhinkaran secured over 50% votes.

Dhinakaran offered floral tributes at the memorial of MG Ramachandran at Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday after winning the RK Nagar constituency bypoll.

Supporters of Dhinakaran celebrate after he established a decisive lead during the counting of votes for RK Nagar bypoll, outside the counting centre in Chennai on Sunday.

Nearly 2,500 state police personnel, 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and 1,638 election officers were deployed on the day of the counting of votes.

Dhinakaran, who fell out of favour with CM Palaniswami and lost the battle for the party's 'two leaves' symbol, fought as Independent candidate under a "pressure cooker" symbol.