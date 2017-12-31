1/8 In an announcement that could dramatically alter political alignments in Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics on Sunday and said he will launch his own party. "I am joining politics for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans. PTI In an announcement that could dramatically alter political alignments in Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajin

Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time." PTI

Addressing fans in Chennai on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the actor said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Fans of the actor celebrate his decision to enter politics in Chennai. PTI

Months after his long-time friend and fellow actor Kamal Haasan gave a clear indication of his political entry, Rajinikanth made the announcement to launch a political party. PTI

Entering politics is not for name or fame, he said and wondered if he would hanker for power now at the age of 68, when he did not have it at the age of 45 when he voiced his first political message against late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. In 1996, the actor had voiced his opposition to her. AP

He said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time. The announcement ends two decades of speculation over the entry of the actor, who enjoys cult status in Tamil cinema, in the political arena. AP

"Politics and democracy have gone pretty bad," Rajinikanth said and added that some political incidents in the past one year in Tamil Nadu has made every Tamilian hang his head in shame. He added, "If I do not take this decision now, the feeling of not having any effort to do good through democratic means to the Tamil people who gave me life will haunt me till my death." Fans celebrate Rajinikanth's decision to join politics in Chennai. PTI