Actor Rahul Roy on Saturday joined the BJP in presence of Union minister Vijay Goel at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Roy said it was a significant day for him and thanked the BJP. "The way Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been taking the country forward and the way the perspective of the world towards India has changed in the past two years is remarkable. I am elated to have taken this decision," he said.

The actor said that he wants to contribute towards the development of the country and is ready to take up any task entrusted to him by the party.