Rahul Gandhi visited workers and industry representatives of a textile factory in Surat on Wednesday in poll-bound Gujarat. PTI
Observing a 'black day' on the anniversary of demonetisation, he said that note ban and goods and services tax (GST) rollout have broken the legs of Surat. PTI
After the interaction, Gandhi called the entrepreneurs '21st century manufacturing tigers' and tweeted that feel proud to see their skills first hand. PTI
He attacked the BJP for note ban and GST rollout but said that it was not a political thing, but was about India’s competitiveness with China. PTI
He also interacted with his fans before heading to participate in a candlelight vigil in the evening. PTI
