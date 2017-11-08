1/5 Rahul Gandhi visited workers and industry representatives of a textile factory in Surat on Wednesday in poll-bound Gujarat. PTI Rahul Gandhi visited workers and industry representatives of a textile factory in Surat on Wednesday

2/5 Observing a 'black day' on the anniversary of demonetisation, he said that note ban and goods and services tax (GST) rollout have broken the legs of Surat. PTI Observing a 'black day' on the anniversary of demonetisation, he said that note ban and goods and se

3/5 After the interaction, Gandhi called the entrepreneurs '21st century manufacturing tigers' and tweeted that feel proud to see their skills first hand. PTI After the interaction, Gandhi called the entrepreneurs '21st century manufacturing tigers' and tweet

4/5 He attacked the BJP for note ban and GST rollout but said that it was not a political thing, but was about India’s competitiveness with China. PTI He attacked the BJP for note ban and GST rollout but said that it was not a political thing, but was