1/5 Reaching out to fishermen community in the wake of the havoc caused by Cyclone Ochki, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said his party would strongly raise the issue of setting up a separate ministry for fisherfolks in Parliament. PTI Reaching out to fishermen community in the wake of the havoc caused by Cyclone Ochki, Congress presi

2/5 Reaching out to the fishermen community, including weeping women who had gathered, he said "What you have lost cannot be measured in terms of value and so my words cannot replace your loss." PTI Reaching out to the fishermen community, including weeping women who had gathered, he said "What you

3/5 In Kerala, he pitched for a better system of warning system for cyclone to prevent loss of lives and said he would bring pressure on the state government to provide adequate compensation to the families affected by the cyclone. PTI In Kerala, he pitched for a better system of warning system for cyclone to prevent loss of lives and

4/5 On his first visit to the south after being elected as Congress he interacted with the fishermen community and heard their grievances while assuring all possible help by his party. PTI On his first visit to the south after being elected as Congress he interacted with the fishermen com