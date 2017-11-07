1/6 A day after Narendra Modi campaigned in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi held three rallies in the hill state. Twitter/@INCHimachal A day after Narendra Modi campaigned in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, Congress vice-president Rahul G

Rahul began his campaign from Sirmour district and then went on to address rallies in Kangra and Chamba district.

Rahul and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh held the 'Vikas se Vijay' rally at Gandhi Ground in Nagrota. Rahul praised Singh's dedication to the party and the hill state.

Rahul slammed the Modi administration at the rally, saying that the prime minister makes noise about Make in India, Swachh Bharat, start-up India, bullet trains and so on, but he has said nothing about the most important issue, employment.

Before the Sirmour rally, Rahul visited the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara.