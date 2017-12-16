1/5 Rahul Gandhi on Saturday formally took over as the new president of Indian National Congress, taking the mantle of the country's oldest political party from his mother Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Twitter @INCIndia Rahul Gandhi on Saturday formally took over as the new president of Indian National Congress, taking

Rahul greets his mother and predecessor Sonia, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Speaking at the event, Sonia said, "Our party has also lost many elections but our party will never bow down." PTI

Speaking at the event after he took over as Congress president, Rahul asked party members to stand up to BJP, saying anger and hatred cannot defeat his party. Twitter @INCIndia

Several Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, attended the event at the AICC headquarters. Twitter @INCIndia