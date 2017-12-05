1/6 With the weather turning rough due to Cyclone Ockhi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had to postpone three out of his four public rallies scheduled for Tuesday. Rahul poses with girls in traditional attire in Kutch. Twitter @INCIndia With the weather turning rough due to Cyclone Ockhi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had to pos

2/6 Rahul was to address four election rallies ahead of the 9 and 14 December Assembly polling, including a public meeting at the Town Hall Ground in Anjar in Kutch district followed by another in Morbi district. Rahul being garlanded at a campaign rally at Anjar in Kutch. PTI Rahul was to address four election rallies ahead of the 9 and 14 December Assembly polling, includin

3/6 Two public meetings were scheduled at Jinn Mill Ground at Dhrangadhra and MB Shah College Ground at Wadhwan in Surendranagar. A Congress supporter covers himself with the party's scarf during a rally in Dhrangadhra. AP Two public meetings were scheduled at Jinn Mill Ground at Dhrangadhra and MB Shah College Ground at

4/6 Rahul addressed the public meeting in Anjar but the other rallies were cancelled. The unexpected cancellation left thousands of party supporters gathered at Morbi disappointed. AP Rahul addressed the public meeting in Anjar but the other rallies were cancelled. The unexpected can

5/6 It is learnt that a helicopter carrying the Congress leader could not land in Morbi due to rough weather. Rahul was expected to return to Delhi on Tuesday evening. Rahul with local girl children at the rally in Kutch. PTI It is learnt that a helicopter carrying the Congress leader could not land in Morbi due to rough wea