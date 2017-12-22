1/8 Rahul Gandhi chaired his first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday. It was his first such meeting after being elected as the party chief. PTI Rahul Gandhi chaired his first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday. It was his first

2/8 The meeting took place within a week of Rahul Gandhi taking over as party president from his mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi was elected unopposed as the Congress chief on 11 December and assumed the party's reins on 16 December. PTI The meeting took place within a week of Rahul Gandhi taking over as party president from his mother

3/8 His mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting, which took place in New Delhi. Sonia arrived a little before Rahul for the meeting and was accorded a warm reception by the committee members. AP His mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting, which took place in New Del

4/8 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Janardan Dwivedi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh, Anand Sharma, Mohsina Kidwai, Ambika Soni, CP Joshi, Kamal Nath, BK Hariprasad and Oscar Fernandes also attended the meeting, along with party in-charges for various states. Firstpost/Debobrat Ghose Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Janardan

5/8 Although the agenda for the meeting was not officially disclosed before the meeting, media sources said that the party top brass discussed a strategy for the Winter Session of the Parliament, the verdict in the 2G spectrum case and the upcoming Assembly polls in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. At the meet, Rahul also said that CWC meets will be held every two months, in an effort to ramp up party functioning. AP Although the agenda for the meeting was not officially disclosed before the meeting, media sources s

6/8 Media reports also believe that an organisational revamp may occur in Congress. Rahul is likely to include young faces in the party top ranks and bring in new faces from the youth wing of the party, of which he has been a president since long. Rahul Gandhi welcomed by Mallikarjun Kharge at the CWC meet. Firstpost/Debobrat Ghose Media reports also believe that an organisational revamp may occur in Congress. Rahul is likely to i

7/8 After the meeting, Rahul hit out at the BJP, saying the party's foundation was based on lies. "The whole architecture and foundation of the BJP are based on lies...Modi's Gujarat model is also a lie," he said to the press. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on the "sudden spurt" in turnover in the business of BJP chief Amit Shah's son and the "change in Rafale deal." AP After the meeting, Rahul hit out at the BJP, saying the party's foundation was based on lies. "The w