1/6 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday on a three-day visit, his fourth in a row to the poll-bound state. This time he is visiting the stronghold of the BJP, in north Gujarat. Image sourced by Darshan Desai Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday on a three-day visit, his fourth

2/6 Speaking in Gandhinagar, Gandhi continued his attack on the central government. “India doesn’t need Gabbar Singh Tax but simple tax. Though they have changed the slabs there is still need for structural change", he said. Twitter/@INCGujarat Speaking in Gandhinagar, Gandhi continued his attack on the central government. “India doesn’t need

3/6 The Congress vice-president also visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar on Saturday before starting his Navsarjan Yatra in north Gujarat. Image sourced by Darshan Desai The Congress vice-president also visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar on Saturday before startin

4/6 After 'tilak' and 'darshan' he set out for the Chiloda village, adjoining the state capital. Gandhi during his recent visits, has made it a point to visit most of the pilgrim places and famous temples. Image sourced by Darshan Desai After 'tilak' and 'darshan' he set out for the Chiloda village, adjoining the state capital. Gandhi

5/6 Later he will visit Chala and Majra chokdi in Gandhinagar, then heading to Himmatnagar where he will be addressing a farmers gathering. In the evening, he will also visit the famous Ambaji temple and will address a public meeting on the rights of tribals at Khedbrahmma. Image sourced by Darshan Desai Later he will visit Chala and Majra chokdi in Gandhinagar, then heading to Himmatnagar where he will