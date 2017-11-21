1/6 Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passed away at 72 on Monday. The mortal remains of Dasmunsi being brought at Congress office Bidhan Bhawan for last respects, in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Priya Ranjan Dasm

2/6 The leader, who had been in a coma since 2008 after suffering a brain stroke, died at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, doctors said. People wait in a long queue to pay their last respects to Dasmunsi. PTI

3/6 He was survived by his wife Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep, who were at his bedside at the time of his demise. Deepa and her son at the Congress party office Bidhan Bhawan. PTI

4/6 Dasmunsi's popularity among Congress supporters remained unabated even after he suffered the stroke, to the extent that he was included in the campaign committee for the West Bengal Assembly election in 2016, even when he was in a coma. Left Front Chairman Biman Bose consoles Deepa and Priyadeep.

5/6 Prior to the ceremony on Tuesday, Dasmunsi's body was taken to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi, where top party leaders, including vice-president Rahul Gandhi, paid homage to the leader. Twitter @INCIndia