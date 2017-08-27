1/6 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad with his daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav during "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally in Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday. In a display of Opposition unity against the BJP political heavyweights including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a platform at Lalu Prasad's mega rally. PTI Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad with his daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tej Pratap and T

Lalu Prasad Yadav with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Lalu has said the 'BJP bhagao desh bachao' rally would herald the decline of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. PTI

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav was the only member from his party to attend the rally. JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said Yadav's participation in the rally of an Opposition party was a fit case for disqualification under Schedule 10 of its constitution as it amounted to anti-party activity. PTI

RJD senior leader Rabri Devi greets Mamata Banerjee at the rally. Banerjee on Sunday targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making "false promises" and their total failure to fulfill any of them for people. PTI

Aerial view of RJD's rally 'BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao'. A large number of people assembled at the rally despite floods affecting major parts of Seemanchal, Koshi and Mithilanchal regions of north Bihar. Elaborate security arrangements were also made with a total of 64 CCTV cameras have been installed. PTI