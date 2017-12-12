1/5 On the last day of campaigning in pol-bound Gujarat, Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi visited Shri Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. PTI On the last day of campaigning in pol-bound Gujarat, Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi visited S

2/5 Rahul offered prayers at the temple and said that he Shri Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Unfazed over the BJP's criticism of is recent temple visits, Rahul said that whenever he visited a temple he prayed for the <i>sunehra bhavishya </i>(golden future) of people of Gujarat. He also said that his party has taken the BJP head on and is confident of forming its government in the state. PTI Rahul offered prayers at the temple and said that he Shri Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad on Tuesday

3/5 Rahul later held a press conference in Ahmedabad, where he questioned Narendra Modi's record on implementation of poll promises. He asked the prime minister if he remembers his promise to put Rs 15 lakh in the account of each individual and to provide two crore jobs every year, which he said the BJP government failed to deliver. PTI Rahul later held a press conference in Ahmedabad, where he questioned Narendra Modi's record on impl

4/5 On BJP's criticism of his visits to temple, Rahul asked if it was wrong to visit a temple. The Congress party also said that it was one thing to be "religious and secular" and another thing to be "religiously communal." India’s main opposition Congress party on Monday elevated Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the country’s most fabled political dynasty, as its president, preparing to challenge the dominance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of national polls in 2019. PTI On BJP's criticism of his visits to temple, Rahul asked if it was wrong to visit a temple. The Congr