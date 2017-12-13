1/5 Days after bitter political slugfest ahead of the last phase of Gujarat polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh on Wednesday greeted each other at an event to pay homage to the people who died in the 2001 Parliament attack. PTI Days after bitter political slugfest ahead of the last phase of Gujarat polls, Prime Minister Narend

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP veteran LK Advani, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, several and several senior ministers were present to pay tribute to the people killed in the attack 16 years ago.

On 13 December, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who lost their lives in the attack.

Just before the ceremony began, Singh greeted Modi with a 'namaste' to which the latter briefly cupped his hands.