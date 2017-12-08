1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the campaign for second phase of the Gujarat elections on Friday from Bhabhar. He also addressed rallies in Kalol and Himmatnagar. The prime minister attacked Congress during his rally in Bhabhar saying when there were floods in the region, Congress MLAs were "relaxing" in Bengaluru while "BJP leaders were helping people". PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the campaign for second phase of the Gujarat elections on Fr

2/5 He also lashed out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, saying that Aiyar had told people from Pakistan to "remove Modi from the way". PTI

3/5 During his rally in Kalol, Modi attacked Congress leader Kapil Sibal over the Ayodhya dispute. He asked Sibal why he wants to prolong the case when all parties involved want an early solution. PTI

4/5 In Bhabhar, Modi referred to Cyclone Ockhi and said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani rushed to help people in distress. He said that when there are natural disasters, one must rise above political differences and work for the people. He also vowed to work for the country tirelessly. Twitter @narendramodi