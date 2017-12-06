1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his campaign in Gujarat, with just 3 days to go before the first phase of polling on 9 December. His first rally of Wednesday was in Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his campaign in Gujarat, with just 3 days to go before the fi

2/5 Modi invoked Babasaheb Ambedkar in his speech. "I paid tributes to him in Parliament on Wednesday morning, before coming to Gujarat," he said. Twitter/@narendramodi Modi invoked Babasaheb Ambedkar in his speech. "I paid tributes to him in Parliament on Wednesday mo

3/5 Raking up the contentious issue of triple talaq, Modi said that he "will not be silent" on triple talaq. "Everything is not about elections. This issue is for the rights of women, elections come later humanity comes first," he said. Twitter/@narendramodi Raking up the contentious issue of triple talaq, Modi said that he "will not be silent" on triple ta

4/5 Cornering the Congress over the long-pending Ayodhya dispute, the prime minister said that the Congress wants the issue to linger on so that it could take political mileage out of it. PTI Cornering the Congress over the long-pending Ayodhya dispute, the prime minister said that the Congr