1/4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government in Gujarat. He was received by BJP chief Amit Shah and Vijay Rupani at the airport. Twitter @BJP4Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the
2/4
Along with Modi and Shah, the chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states will also be present at the oath-taking ceremony. BJP patriarch LK Advani and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel will also attend. Twitter @BJP4Gujarat
Along with Modi and Shah, the chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states will also be present at the
3/4
Modi was given a grand welcome in Gujarat upon his arrival. Newly-elected Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and his cabinet will take oath at Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. Twitter @BJP4Gujarat
Modi was given a grand welcome in Gujarat upon his arrival. Newly-elected Chief Minister of Gujarat
4/4
A huge crowd greeted the prime minister on his way from the airport in Ahmedabad to the ceremoney venue. A total of 20 ministers, including Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, will be administered the oath of office. Twitter @BJP4Gujarat
A huge crowd greeted the prime minister on his way from the airport in Ahmedabad to the ceremoney ve