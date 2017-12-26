1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government in Gujarat. He was received by BJP chief Amit Shah and Vijay Rupani at the airport. Twitter @BJP4Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Tuesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the

Along with Modi and Shah, the chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states will also be present at the oath-taking ceremony. BJP patriarch LK Advani and former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel will also attend.

Modi was given a grand welcome in Gujarat upon his arrival. Newly-elected Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and his cabinet will take oath at Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar.