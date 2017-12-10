1/7 After the first phase of polling ended on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again resumed his campaign trail in Gujarat. PTI After the first phase of polling ended on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again resumed

Modi addressed four rallies on Sunday in Palanpur, Sanand, Kalol and Vadodara. These four areas are situated in north and central Gujarat, which go to polls on 14 December.

At the Palanpur rally, Modi suggested Pakistan was trying to influence the Assembly elections in Gujarat, claiming some Pakistani officials and ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh met a day before Mani Shankar Aiyar made the "neech" jibe against him. In a new twist to the campaign, Modi said the meeting took place at Aiyar's residence.

He also raised questions about the alleged appeal by the former director general of the Pakistan Army Sardar Arshad Rafiq for favouring Congress leader Ahmed Patel as the chief minister of Gujarat. "Why? You are in Pakistan. Why are you interested in our country's affairs?" Modi asked at a rally in Sanand.

Later, while addressing a rally in Kaalol town, Modi accused the Congress of sowing seeds of enmity between various communities for power. Modi being presented a Gujarat map memento by the BJP workers.

Modi also said the entire north Gujarat region would witness "unbelievable growth" over the next five years due to the Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor.