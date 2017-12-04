1/6 Delivering scathing attacks against Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming election, said that the grand old party always had an animosity for Gujarat. He addressed election rallies in Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar.<br />PTI Delivering scathing attacks against Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is

On the second-day of his two-day visit to poll-bound state, Modi addressed a rally at Malanpada in Dharampur, a Congress bastion. Addressing the gathering, Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress president, dubbing it as "Aurangzebi raj".

Attacking the Congress over the poll rout that the party faced in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh civic election, Modi said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh have now recognised the Congress and have wiped out them out."

Modi also said Congress learnt disruptive politics from the British colonials. "Congress is trying to create fights between brothers, between cities and villages, between religions and castes, whatever chasms that they could create, Congress party has learned this sin from the British Raj rather well," he said at a rally in Bhavnagar.

Urging the gathered crowd to vote for BJP, Modi said, "I can see the target of achieving 150 seats for the BJP being fulfilled right in front of my eyes. You will be deciding the fate of Gujarat on the 9th and you will have to punish the people who have disliked Gujarat."