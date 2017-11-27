1/7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a series of rallies in Saurashtra and Kutch as Gujarat gets ready to go to polls on Monday. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada
2/7
Throughout the day, he addressed the crowds at Bhuj, Kutch, Jasdan and Dhari in Saurashtra and at Kamrej, Surat. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada
3/7
Most of his supporters were seen wearing Modi masks and BJP sashes while chanting the slogan — Har Har Modi. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada
4/7
Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said that things are very different in Gujarat from the time they ruled the state 22 years ago. "Society is no longer divided, there is progress now,” he said. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada
5/7
He further said that under Congress rule, people were used to living under the shadow of curfews but BJP has ensured peace and tranquillity since it came to power. Firstpost @Amitesh
6/7
Next, the prime minister will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat on Wednesday. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada
7/7
He is expected to attend about 20 public meetings and rallies in the next 15 days. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada
