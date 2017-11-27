1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a series of rallies in Saurashtra and Kutch as Gujarat gets ready to go to polls on Monday. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a series of rallies in Saurashtra and Kutch as Gujarat gets r

2/7 Throughout the day, he addressed the crowds at Bhuj, Kutch, Jasdan and Dhari in Saurashtra and at Kamrej, Surat. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Throughout the day, he addressed the crowds at Bhuj, Kutch, Jasdan and Dhari in Saurashtra and at Ka

3/7 Most of his supporters were seen wearing Modi masks and BJP sashes while chanting the slogan — Har Har Modi. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Most of his supporters were seen wearing Modi masks and BJP sashes while chanting the slogan — Har H

4/7 Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said that things are very different in Gujarat from the time they ruled the state 22 years ago. "Society is no longer divided, there is progress now,” he said. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said that things are very different in Gujarat from the time they rul

5/7 He further said that under Congress rule, people were used to living under the shadow of curfews but BJP has ensured peace and tranquillity since it came to power. Firstpost @Amitesh He further said that under Congress rule, people were used to living under the shadow of curfews but

6/7 Next, the prime minister will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat on Wednesday. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Next, the prime minister will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palita