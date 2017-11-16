1/4
The BJP's parliamentary board, led by Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah met on Wednesday at the BJP's national headquarters in Delhi to discuss probable candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. PTI
The BJP's central election committee meeting, chaired by Amit Shah, was also attended by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. A preliminary list prepared by the state unit of the BJP was discussed. PTI
The board discussed candidates proposed by the Gujarat BJP for about four hours and Gujarat leaders had a separate meeting with Modi and Shah separately. Twitter/@narendramodi
The list of candidates would be announced at an "appropriate time", Union minister JP Nadda said. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will take place on 9 and 14 December. The votes will be counted on 18 December, along with those of Himachal Pradesh. PTI
