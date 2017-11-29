1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Morbi on Wednesday to address four rallies in different parts of south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of Assembly elections will be held on 9 December. Firstpost/Amitesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Morbi on Wednesday to address four rallies in different parts o

2/5 Modi will address a crowd mostly comprising cotton farmers in Morbi. They are upset that the government has not increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of cotton. Firstpost/Amitesh

3/5 Modi attacked the Congress over a leak in urea subsidy in Morbi. He said that the party was only interested in early black money through leaks in subsidies. Firstpost/Amitesh

4/5 The prime minister said that BJP had helped farmers and fishermen alike. "We created a 6000 crore kisan sampada yojna for farmers. We helped you develop dairy farming. We have helped fishermen buy new boats," he said at the Morbi rally. Firstpost/Amitesh