1/6 Hundreds gathered in Bhuj to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Monday. Modi is set to address four campaign meetings on Monday and Wednesday in Saurashtra and South Gujarat. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Hundreds gathered in Bhuj to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Monday. Modi is set to a

2/6 In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Modi said the upcoming Assembly election is a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics. Modi interacts with children at an election rally. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada In a stinging attack on the Congress in poll-bound Gujarat, Modi said the upcoming Assembly election

3/6 He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada He also alluded to allegations thrown at him during the campaign by Congress leaders, including part

4/6 Taking a dig at the opposition party, which is making all-out efforts to dislodge the long-ruling BJP in Gujarat, Modi asked, "When our soldiers were standing eye-to-eye in Doka La for 70 days, why were you hugging the Chinese ambassador." Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Taking a dig at the opposition party, which is making all-out efforts to dislodge the long-ruling BJ

5/6 Modi interacts with the youth at Bhuj. He also said that the BJP was not here for power, but is here for 125 crore Indians. It wants to take India to new heights of glory, he said. Firstpost @Pallavi Rebbapragada Modi interacts with the youth at Bhuj. He also said that the BJP was not here for power, but is here