1/5 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh addressed businessmen in Gujarat on Tuesday, and attacked the government on GST and demonetisation. Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will have Assembly elections on 9 December. AP Former prime minister Manmohan Singh addressed businessmen in Gujarat on Tuesday, and attacked the g

2/5 In an interactive session, Manmohan Singh described the BJP-led government's demonetisation exercise as a "reckless step", adding that scrapping higher value currency notes was an "organised loot and legalised plunder". Twitter @ashokgehlot51 In an interactive session, Manmohan Singh described the BJP-led government's demonetisation exercise

3/5 Singh's visit comes a day before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to tour Surat, as the Congress marks the first demonetisation anniversary on 8 November as 'Black Day'. AP Singh's visit comes a day before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to tour Surat, as

4/5 Addressing a large gathering, Singh also hit out at the government over the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax, saying compliance requirements under GST had become a nightmare for small businesses. Twitter @ashokgehlot51 Addressing a large gathering, Singh also hit out at the government over the roll-out of the Goods an