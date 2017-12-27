1/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jairam Thakur, BJP president Amit Shah and Governor of Himachal Pardesh, Acharya Devvrat, after the swearing-in ceremony in Shimla. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jairam Thakur, BJP president Amit Shah and Governor of Himachal Pa
2/6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was confident Jairam Thakur will lead Himachal Pradesh with "exceptional diligence". Image courtesy: Twitter/@NarendraModi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was confident Jairam Thakur will lead Himachal Pradesh with "ex
3/6
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur's oath-taking ceremony took place in the Shimla's historic Ridge Ground, and was attended by thousands of party workers and supporters. Image courtesy: Twitter/NarendraModi
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur's oath-taking ceremony took place in the Shimla's hist
4/6
BJP supporters thronged the city and celebrated noisily after Jairam Thakur was sworn in as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. PTI
BJP supporters thronged the city and celebrated noisily after Jairam Thakur was sworn in as the new
5/6
Chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Biren Singh (Manipur), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam) were present at the swearing-in ceremoney, as were other senior BJP leaders. Image courtesy: Twitter/@JPNadda
Chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadna
6/6
Thakur, who became the sixth chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, took oath with a 12-member cabinet, including Mohinder Singh, Kishan Kapoor, Sarveen Chaudhary, Anil Sharma, Ram Lal Markanday, Suresh Bhardwaj, Vipin Singh Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Vikram Thakur, Gobind Thakur and Rajeev Sahjal. PTI
Thakur, who became the sixth chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, took oath with a 12-member cabinet,