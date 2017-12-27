1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jairam Thakur, BJP president Amit Shah and Governor of Himachal Pardesh, Acharya Devvrat, after the swearing-in ceremony in Shimla. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jairam Thakur, BJP president Amit Shah and Governor of Himachal Pa

2/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was confident Jairam Thakur will lead Himachal Pradesh with "exceptional diligence". Image courtesy: Twitter/@NarendraModi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was confident Jairam Thakur will lead Himachal Pradesh with "ex

3/6 Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur's oath-taking ceremony took place in the Shimla's historic Ridge Ground, and was attended by thousands of party workers and supporters. Image courtesy: Twitter/NarendraModi Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur's oath-taking ceremony took place in the Shimla's hist

4/6 BJP supporters thronged the city and celebrated noisily after Jairam Thakur was sworn in as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. PTI BJP supporters thronged the city and celebrated noisily after Jairam Thakur was sworn in as the new

5/6 Chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Biren Singh (Manipur), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam) were present at the swearing-in ceremoney, as were other senior BJP leaders. Image courtesy: Twitter/@JPNadda Chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadna