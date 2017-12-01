1/6 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued with the final leg of his two-day tour to poll-bound Gujarat where he addressed public rallies in Lathi, Amerli, Bhotad and Bhavnagar. PTI Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued with the final leg of his two-day tour to

Rahul attacked Modi government on demonetisation move and his silence over alleged irregularities in Amit Shah's son Jay Shah's company. "Those who ride Mercedes cars, entered the bank from the back door and got their black money converted," he said.

Rahul promised to waive off all farmer loans within 10 days of the Congress coming to power in Gujarat. In Dhasa, he targeted Modi government over lack of jobs for the youth. The Congress vice-president also spoke on farmer distress while targeting Modi and his "suit-boot" friends.

Campaigning in the Patidar-dominated Amreli constituency, the Congress leader accused the prime minister of waiving loans worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore "of his five-ten industrialist friends", but was unwilling to waive debt of farmers.

The Congress vice-president also offered prayers at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Botad's Gadhada and performed puja.