1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress leaders for questioning his lineage and loyalties while addressing a rally in Lunawada in Gujarat. Twitter/@narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress leaders for questioning his lineage a

2/4 Lashing out at the Congress, Modi accused the party of abusing and mocking him, "This nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians", he said. Twitter/@narendramodi Lashing out at the Congress, Modi accused the party of abusing and mocking him, "This nation is my e

3/4 Referring to Congress leader named Salman Nizami, who had questioned who the prime minister's parents are, Modi said that the language used by Congress leaders can't even be used for enemies. Twitter/@narendramodi Referring to Congress leader named Salman Nizami, who had questioned who the prime minister's parent