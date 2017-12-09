1/4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress leaders for questioning his lineage and loyalties while addressing a rally in Lunawada in Gujarat. Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress leaders for questioning his lineage a
2/4
Lashing out at the Congress, Modi accused the party of abusing and mocking him, "This nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians", he said. Twitter/@narendramodi
Lashing out at the Congress, Modi accused the party of abusing and mocking him, "This nation is my e
3/4
Referring to Congress leader named Salman Nizami, who had questioned who the prime minister's parents are, Modi said that the language used by Congress leaders can't even be used for enemies. Twitter/@narendramodi
Referring to Congress leader named Salman Nizami, who had questioned who the prime minister's parent
4/4
The prime minister also questioned Congress' ability to fulfill its reservation promises, asking if the party would snatch it away from other groups or if they were just empty words. Twitter/@narendramodi
The prime minister also questioned Congress' ability to fulfill its reservation promises, asking if