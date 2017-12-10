1/5 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi began the campaign for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election on Saturday. He stepped up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. He accused Modi of changing the agenda of the Gujarat elections as he was getting exposed on one issue after another. Twitter @INCIndia Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi began the campaign for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly

2/5 He referred to a report and denounced the Modi government for spending "Rs 3,700 crore in advertisements". He said his government will will use that money to improve health and education facilities.

3/5 The Congress vice-president also attacked the BJP government by saying that it has only worked for the benefit of a few industrialists. Talking about Modi's speeches, he said that the prime minister has lost focus as he cannot stick to a particular agenda.

4/5 Gandhi also attacked the government on demonetisation and GST. He alleged the winter session of Parliament was delayed because the prime minister did not want to answer questions on GST and noteban.