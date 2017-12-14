1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cast his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in Ranip in Ahmedabad. Pallavi Rebbapragada Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cast his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly e

2/7 Modi cast his vote after waiting in a queue to exercise his right at a polling booth set up at a school in Sabarmati constituency of Ahmedabad district. Pallavi Rebbapragada

3/7 Modi was cheered by hundreds as he stepped out after casting his vote. Pallavi Rebbapragada

4/7 The prime minister flew to Ahmedabad to cast his vote after formally commissioning the first of the Scorpene-class submarines - INS Kalvari - in the Indian Navy in Mumbai. Pallavi Rebbapragada

5/7 Modi greeted people outside the polling booth. Later, he stood on the foot-board of his car and waived to the crowd. Pallavi Rebbapragada

6/7 Voting for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is underway for 93 seats in north and central Gujarat. Pallavi Rebbapragada