A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which took place in new Delhi on Monday, cleared the decks for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as party president. AP
The meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and held at her 10 Janpath residence, passed a resolution on Monday to make Rahul Gandhi Congress chief after due internal election. AP
The CWC also approved the poll schedule for Congress president's election, a process which will start with issue of a notification on 1 December. AP
The last date of withdrawing nomination papers from the internal elections of the Congress Working Committee has been finalised for 5 December. AP
Congress' organisational election has to be completed before 31 December. The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of 2017. AFP
