1/9 The BJP will form governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh following Assembly election results on Monday. Following the announcement of the results, celebrations broke out at the saffron party's state headquarters. PTI The BJP will form governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh following Assembly election results on

2/9 BJP workers burst crackers and distributed sweets at party offices in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to celebrate its victory. PTI BJP workers burst crackers and distributed sweets at party offices in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh t

3/9 The BJP fought off a strong challenge from the Congress party to win Assembly polls for the sixth straight time in Gujarat, and also wrested power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh with close to a two-thirds majority. BJP workers celebrate in Gandhinagar. PTI The BJP fought off a strong challenge from the Congress party to win Assembly polls for the sixth st

4/9 The twin victories tightened BJP's grip over the country's politics that saw Congress lose one more state, and with general elections only 18 months away. BJP workers mark the Assembly victories at party headquarters in Kolkata. PTI The twin victories tightened BJP's grip over the country's politics that saw Congress lose one more

5/9 The euphoria in the BJP camp was tempered by the lower-than-expected margin of victory in Gujarat — it clinched 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, down from the 115 it won in 2012, and far lower than the 150-seat target it had hoped for. AP The euphoria in the BJP camp was tempered by the lower-than-expected margin of victory in Gujarat —

6/9 Gujarat is a prestigious trophy for the BJP given that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah hail from the state. The two leaders personally led a high-pitched campaign to counter Congress' Rahul Gandhi, who grew in influence with his witty one-liners and clever barbs to target the BJP. PTI Gujarat is a prestigious trophy for the BJP given that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP pre

7/9 By regaining power in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP bagged 44 seats, falling short of a two-thirds majority by two seats in the 68-member House. The BJP, which had won 26 seats in 2012, recorded a 10 percent jump in vote share that touched 48.7 percent. BJP workers celebrate after a candidate's victory outside a poll counting centre in Dharmsala, Himachal Pradesh. AP By regaining power in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP bagged 44 seats, falling short of a two-thirds major

8/9 The Congress now rules only Karnataka, Punjab, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Among these, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Mizoram will have elections due next year. BJP supporters burn firecrackers to celebrate their party's win in two state assembly elections in New Delhi. AP The Congress now rules only Karnataka, Punjab, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Among these, Karna