1/4 The BJP on Sunday announced the name of five-time legislator Jairam Thakur as the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister. BJP's central observers, Nirmala Sitharaman and Narinder Singh Tomar announced that Thakur will lead the state and take over from Congress' Virbhadra Singh. He is expected to take oath on 27 December. PTI The BJP on Sunday announced the name of five-time legislator Jairam Thakur as the next Himachal Prad

2/4 Former chief minister PK Dhumal suggested his name as the legislature party leader in Himachal Pradesh. BJP leaders congratulated Thakur after the announcement. PTI Former chief minister PK Dhumal suggested his name as the legislature party leader in Himachal Prade

3/4 Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Devvrat invited Thakur to form the government in the state after he handed over a letter staking claim to form the government. PTI Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Devvrat invited Thakur to form the government in the state after h