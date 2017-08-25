1/5 BJP chief Amit Shah made his debut in the Parliament on Friday as he took oath as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha. PTI BJP chief Amit Shah made his debut in the Parliament on Friday as he took oath as a member of parlia

2/5 Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah as well as Union minister Smriti Irani. Shah and Irani were both elected from Gujarat earlier this month. PTI Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to Shah as well as Union minister Smriti

3/5 At the swearing-in, they were accompanied by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, finance minister Arun Jaitley and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with others. While Shah took his pledge in Hindi, Irani took hers in Sanskrit. Twitter @Amit Shah At the swearing-in, they were accompanied by parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, finance mi

4/5 Smriti Irani also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to him and his family after taking oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. Twitter @Smriti Irani Smriti Irani also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to him