The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won a huge victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, 2017. The party's candidates won 14 of the 15 mayor's seats. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the thumping victory with his deputies Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

BJP activists celebrated in Varanasi after Mridula Jaiswal won the mayor's post. Meanwhile, the Congress tried to downplay its loss by saying, ruling party normally wins local body elections.

BSP managed to get two seats in the civic polls. BSP's mayor candidate Sunita Verma won from Meerut.

BJP candidate Vijay Arya Bandhu celebrated the partys victory in Mathura. Adityanath described the outcome of the polls as a "historic win" and dedicated it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.