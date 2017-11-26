1/8 The Aam Aadmi Party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the 5th anniversary of the party's foundation day. It has been five years since a social experiment to weed out corruption turned into a political party that won the National capital in its first attempt. PTI The Aam Aadmi Party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal celebrated the 5th anniversary of th

2/8 Thousands of AAP supporters turned up at the Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi to celebrate the founding day of their party. Image courtesy: Twitter @AamAadmiParty

3/8 In the commemoration speech, Arvind Kejriwal reiterated the party's stand on corruption. He took the opportunity to train his guns on the BJP, calling them as bad as Congress when it came to corruption. Image Courtesy: Twitter @AamAadmiParty

4/8 The primary players of the party including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior party leaders Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Gopal Rai were part of the founding day celebrations at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi. Image Courtesy: Twitter @AamAadmiParty

5/8 It has been a roller-coaster of a time for AAP over the past five years that saw many of its founding members leaving the party disgruntled over the functioning of AAP under Arvind Kejriwal. Even on the political front, AAP that managed a landslide victory in Delhi, 2014 has kept a low profile after the debacle in multiple elections including Punjab in 2017. Image Courtesy: Twitter @AamAadmiParty

6/8 Kumar Vishwas, senior leader of AAP, spoke about the spat between old 'friends' and the irreconcilable differences between the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party. He also took potshots against parties that gives more importance to individual leaders than the country. Image Courtesy: Twitter @AamAadmiParty

7/8 Despite Kejriwal's mellowed down persona over the past few months, the Ramlila Maidan drew large numbers in support of AAP that was started five years back as an anti-corruption movement. Image Courtesy: Twitter @AamAadmiParty