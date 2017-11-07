1/5 BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated BJP's six-day 'Gujarat Gaurav Maha-Sampark Abhiyan' ahead of next month's assembly polls by knocking on voters' doors with a message of development. AP BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated BJP's six-day 'Gujarat Gaurav Maha-Sampark Abhiyan' a

Through door-to-door campaigns, the ruling party, which is yet to declare candidates for the upcoming elections, plans to reach out to voters under 50,000-odd booths in the state. Shah launched the campaign from Naranpura constituency, from where he was an MLA earlier, after offering prayers at the Goddess Ambaji Temple on Sola road area.

He visited around ten residential societies as part of the campaign. Amid beating of drums, the Rajya Sabha member, along with a large number of BJP workers interacted with residents, went inside some houses, asked about their well-being and requested them to vote for the BJP in the coming elections.

The people were seen welcoming the BJP chief, who was their MLA since 1998 but had resigned from the post after being elected to the Rajya Sabha a few months back. Shah along with other party workers distributed copies of a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to voters in every house where they campaigned.