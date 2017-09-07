1/7
BJP National President Amit Shah, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP state president Basanta Panda wave to supporters during a visit to Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. PTI
BJP karyakartas wait for Amit Shah's arrival at Bhubaneshwar Airport. Twitter@AmitShah
Amit Shah arrives at Bhubaneshwar Airport on Thursday. Shah is on a three-day tour of Odisha. Twitter@AmitShah
Amit Shah pays his respects at Lingaraja Temple of Bhubaneshwar. Twitter@AmitShah
Amit Shah attends a review meeting of departments and projects at state BJP office in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Shah on Thursday announced that his party would fight the next Odisha Assembly polls alone. Twitter@AmitShah
BJP workers ride to Biju Partnaik International Airport to welcome Amit Shah. Twitter@AmitShah
Amit Shah lights the lamp at BJP district office. Twitter@AmitShah
