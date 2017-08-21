1/4 Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy (L) greets O Panneerselvam (R) after he was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister in the presence of governor CH Vidyasagar Rao (C) at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions led by Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam formally merged on Monday afternoon. PTI Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy (L) greets O Panneerselvam (R) after he was sworn-in as the

2/4 Tamil Nadu governor CH Vidyasagar Rao (second from right) and Chief Minister K Palaniswamy (second from left) with newly sworn-in deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam (R) at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. Pannerselvam was made the coordinator of the merged AIADMK while Palaniswamy will be the joint coordinator, the chief minister announced at a brief event at the party headquarters. PTI Tamil Nadu governor CH Vidyasagar Rao (second from right) and Chief Minister K Palaniswamy (second f

3/4 Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister K Palaniswamy with newly sworn-in Dy CM O Panneerselvam and new ministers at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Monday. VK Sasikala's removal seems to be on the cards as prior to the merger announcement, the Palaniswamy faction was expected to pass a resolution against the AIADMK general secretary. Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister K Palaniswamy with newly sworn-in Dy CM O Panneerselva