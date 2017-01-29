PM Modi, Parrikar address rally in Panaji; promise to boost tourism in Goa

Newsroom diaries 2016: How we covered the year's big stories
by FP Staff Jan, 29 2017 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Goa's Panaji. The state would go to polls on 4 February. Firstpost/Mihir Ved
The prime minister asked voters to vote for BJP in 2017 assembly elections and help them win with a comfortable margin. Firstpost/Mihir Ved
Modi promised to boost the infrastructure in the state to help the tourism sector. Firstpost/Mihir Ved
Modi suggested that 8 November decision to demonetise high denomination notes had not affect the tourism sector in Goa. Firstpost/Mihir Ved
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar addressed the people of Goa about the employment opportunities that have increased in Goa over the last five years. Firstpost/Mihir Ved
Laxmikant Parsekar took on the Aam Aadmi Party, questioning their source of funds to fight the election. Firstpost/Mihir Ved
Modi said that despite being in the Centre, he has a close eye on the matters of the state. Firstpost/Mihir Ved
For God's sake: Photographer Pradeep KS offers new look at animal sacrifice
Donald Trump Has Shut the Door on Refugees. So is the US Safer Now?
UP Election 2017: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi claim 'alliance like Ganga and Yamuna coming together'
India vs England, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli and Co face real test of character in do-or-die battle
NRIs can exchange old notes till June 30: A step by step guide
Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked on Padmavati set: It’s time Bollywood stands up to the bullies
Cold War 2.0: Can China capitalise as Donald Trump rises, America withdraws from global stage?
Niti Aayog's Amitabh Kant lists 6 challenges and opportunities for Indian startups