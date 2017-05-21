Photos: Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's body double shoot for upcoming 102 Not Out

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is all set to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan after over two decades in the upcoming film 102 Not Out, says it's wonderful to work with the megastar again. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
"Wonderful to work again with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus. We connected instantly!" Rishi Kapoor tweeted to thank Big B. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Amitabh and Rishi have worked together in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The film that is said to be based on Saumya Joshi's Gujarati play 102 Not Out, will see Amitabh playing a 102-year-old man while Rishi Kapoor will portray the character of his 75-year-old son. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost