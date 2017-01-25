Photos : Global superstar Jackie Chan promotes Kung Fu Yoga with Sonu Sood, Disha Patani

by FP Staff Jan, 25 2017 IST
Jackie Chan arrived in India on 23 January and was received by Sonu Sood. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan was welcomed in traditional Indian fashion wih dhol, nagadas and sari-clad dancers. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan arrived in his hotel in a vintage car, accompanied by Sonu Sood. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan waves at his fans in Mumbai as he arrives in his notel along with Sonu Sood. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and the director of Kung Fu Yoga, Stanley Tong, greet the fans. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Sonu Sood pulls off a Munnabhai on Jackie Chan. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan is pleasantly surprised by the antics of Sonu Sood. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to Jackie Chan by touching his feet and hugging him. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood and Shilpa Shetty strike Kung Fu poses. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan entertains not only his fans but also his co-stars including Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Kung Fu Panda is an action adventure comedy film sceduled to release on 3 February in India. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Disha Patani leads a dance performance for her Kung Fu Yoga co-stars. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Sonu Sood is the odd one out as his Kung Fu Yoga co-stars strike a filmy pose. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Chan stands out with his energy and expressions. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Kung Fu Yoga is the first of the three Indian-Sino cinema ventures agreed upon by the two countries. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Shilpa Shetty freaks out as Sonu Sood attempts a move on Jackie Chan. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Kung Fu Yoga stars Disha Patani (extreme right) who was last seen as Priyanka in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story last year. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
The posing game is quite strong for the star cast of Kunf Fu Yoga. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
