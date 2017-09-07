1/9 India completed a 9-0 sweep over Sri Lanka with a 7-wicket win in one-off T20 on Wednesday. Here, members of Indian cricket team pose for photographers with the winners' trophy after winning their only T20 against Sri Lanka. AP India completed a 9-0 sweep over Sri Lanka with a 7-wicket win in one-off T20 on Wednesday. Here, me

2/9 Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga leaves the pitch after being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga leaves the pitch after being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AP

3/9 Indian cricket players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during their only T20 match against Sri Lanka. AP Indian cricket players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during their only T

4/9 India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni successfully breaks the wicket to dismiss Angelo Mathews . AP India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni successfully breaks the wicket to dismiss Angelo Mathews . AP

5/9 Dilshan Munaweera looses his bat as he is bowled by India's Kuldeep Yadav. He scored 53 of just 29 balls. AP Dilshan Munaweera looses his bat as he is bowled by India's Kuldeep Yadav. He scored 53 of just 29 b

6/9 Ashan Priyanjan plays a shot during his 40 run knock, which took Sri Lanka over 150. AP Ashan Priyanjan plays a shot during his 40 run knock, which took Sri Lanka over 150. AP

7/9 Lasith Malinga celebrates the wicket of opener Rohit Sharma. AP Lasith Malinga celebrates the wicket of opener Rohit Sharma. AP

8/9 Virat Kohli along with Manish Pandey helped the visitors recover after early setbacks. He scored 82 runs. AP Virat Kohli along with Manish Pandey helped the visitors recover after early setbacks. He scored 82