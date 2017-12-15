1/7 Steve Smith once again proved to be a thorn in England's flesh, remaining unbeaten on 92 with Shaun Marsh on 7, joining the captain shortly before close of play on Day 2. Australia finished the day with 203/3 on board. Reuters Steve Smith once again proved to be a thorn in England's flesh, remaining unbeaten on 92 with Shaun

2/7 Jonny Bairstow resumed Day 2 on 75 and went on to score his fourth Test ton, becoming second English player to score a century on this tour. AP Jonny Bairstow resumed Day 2 on 75 and went on to score his fourth Test ton, becoming second English

3/7 Jonny Bairstow celebrated his hundred, head-butting his helmet, which had been one of the biggest talking points after the 1st Test in Brisbane, when Australian opener mentioned about a weird 'headbutt' greeting by the England wicket-keeper. AP Jonny Bairstow celebrated his hundred, head-butting his helmet, which had been one of the biggest ta

4/7 Moeen Ali poor tour continued after being dismissed for a second-ball duck at WACA. AP Moeen Ali poor tour continued after being dismissed for a second-ball duck at WACA. AP

5/7 England's tail did not wag long as Mitchell Starc and company scalped the last six wickets for 35 runs. Reuters England's tail did not wag long as Mitchell Starc and company scalped the last six wickets for 35 ru

6/7 David Warner couldn't kick on after getting to a start. England's Craig Overton removed the Australian opener for 22. AP David Warner couldn't kick on after getting to a start. England's Craig Overton removed the Australi