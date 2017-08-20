1/8 The celebrations continued in the Indian camp as visitors beat hosts by 9 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. AP The celebrations continued in the Indian camp as visitors beat hosts by 9 wickets to take 1-0 lead i

2/8 Niroshan Dickwella provided an ideal platform for Sri Lanka as he slammed 64 runs off 74 balls. AP

3/8 But then Indian celebrations were a common sight as Sri Lanka slumped from 139/1 to 216/10. AP

4/8 Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews lost all his partners and remained unbeaten on 36. AP

5/8 Axar Patel marked a successful comeback in Indian colours scalping three wickets at an economy of 3.40. AP

6/8 India's Rohit Sharma leaves the ground after Chamara Kapugedera run him out for a paltry 4. AP

7/8 India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot, his love affair with chases continued as he remained unbeaten on 82. AP