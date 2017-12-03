1/8 Australia's Shaun Marsh celebrates making 100 runs against England during the second day of their Ashes Test match in Adelaide. This was Marsh's fifth Test century, a 231-ball vindication of the decision by the Australian selectors to hand the 34-year-old his eighth Test recall. Australia's Shaun Marsh celebrates making 100 runs against England during the second day of their As

2/8 England's captain Joe Root, left, leads his team onto the ground for the second day of their Ashes Test match against Australia on sunday. AP England's captain Joe Root, left, leads his team onto the ground for the second day of their Ashes T

3/8 England's James Anderson reacts with teammates as Australia's Tim Paine and Shaun Marsh appeal an umpire's LBW decision. Reuters England's James Anderson reacts with teammates as Australia's Tim Paine and Shaun Marsh appeal an um

4/8 England's Craig Overton celebrates after dismissing Australia's Tim Paine. The wicketkeeper holed out for 57 -- a third Test half-century coming seven years after his second. Reuters England's Craig Overton celebrates after dismissing Australia's Tim Paine. The wicketkeeper holed ou

5/8 Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 3, 2017 - England's James Anderson celebrates with captain Joe Root after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Starc. Reuters Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 3, 2

6/8 England's Mark Stoneman cuts the ball against Australia during the second day of their Ashes test match in Adelaide, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) England's Mark Stoneman cuts the ball against Australia during the second day of their Ashes test ma

7/8 Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Mark Stoneman, LBW for 18 runs. AP Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's M