1/11 Shakib Al Hasan became only the fourth bowler to take five wickets in an innings against all nine test nations as Bangladesh took an 88-run lead against Australia in the first Test on Monday. AP

2/11 Offspinner Mehidy Hasan struck early, after Australia resumed day two at 18-3, when he dismissed skipper Steven Smith (8) to make the total 33-4. AP

3/11 Matt Renshaw survived almost two sessions, facing 94 balls for his 45 runs while Australia lost five wickets, until he edged to Soumya Sarkar at slip. AP

4/11 Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb resisted the Bangladesh spinners on a tricky wicket in a 69-run fifth-wicket stand and appeared to be settling in. But left-arm spinner Taijul Islam got a vital breakthrough with a ball that kept low and trapped Handscomb lbw. AP

5/11 Glenn Maxwell posed a threat until he was stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim off Shakib Al Hasan's bowling. AP

6/11 Pat Cummins and Ashton Agar stalled Bangladesh's progress to steer Australia to 193-8 at tea, combining 49 off 143. However, in the first over after tea, Shakib got Cummins to end the stubborn partnership. Cummins scored 25 off 95 with one four and one six. AP

7/11 Ashton Agar took the onus and added another valuable 24-run with Hazlewood. Australia were dismissed for 217 but Agar remained not out on 41 off 97 having hit two fours and one six. Twitter/@cricketaus

8/11 Josh Hazlewood and his Australian teammates make an unsuccessful appeal as Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal watches on. AP

9/11 Trailing by 43 runs in its first innings, Australia got the lone success in the penultimate over of day two when left arm spinner Ashton Agar dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 15. AP

10/11 Usman Khawaja completed the catch in the third attempt at long-on to ensure Bangladesh wouldn't be unscathed. AP