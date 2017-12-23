1/6 Rohit Sharma fired all cylinders as he romped his way to joint-fastest T20I century off just 35 balls propelling India to a mammoth total of 260. AP Rohit Sharma fired all cylinders as he romped his way to joint-fastest T20I century off just 35 ball

2/6 Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera played some extravagant shots in his spectacular 37-ball 77 to put some pressure on the home side. AP Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera played some extravagant shots in his spectacular 37-ball 77 to put some pre

3/6 Sri Lanka stayed in the competition till the 14th over mark with Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera scoring at quick rate, but the wrist spinning duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal came back strongly to turn it around with seven wickets between them, including six wickets that fell in 11 balls. AP Sri Lanka stayed in the competition till the 14th over mark with Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera scor

4/6 Sadeera Samarawickrama was stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Chahal's bowling for 5. AFP Sadeera Samarawickrama was stumped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Chahal's bowling for 5. AFP

5/6 Opener Upul Tharanga played well for his 47 giving the visitors an outside chance but after the wickets of Perera and Tharanga himself, the Lankan middle order catapulted falling 88 runs short of their target. AP Opener Upul Tharanga played well for his 47 giving the visitors an outside chance but after the wick