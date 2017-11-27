1/6
India completed their joint-biggest Test win, annihilating Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test at VCA stadium, Nagpur. AFP
India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in 54 Tests surpassing the previous record set by Australia's Dennis Lillee, who took 56 Test to achieve the feat. AP
Fast bowler Umesh Yadav picked a couple of wickets and remained on 99 wickets when the match ended. AP
Virat Kohli jokes with Ishant Sharma as they walk back after India won the second Test. AFP
Ishant Sharma had a fantastic return to Test cricket claiming five wickets in the match including some fine spells of fast bowling. AFP
Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal was the only saving grace in the listless visiting side scoring half-centuries in both innings of the match but the 28–year old kept running out of partners. AP
